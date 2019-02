Controversy Surrounds Planned Hungarian Holocaust Museum A state-funded museum in Hungary devoted to Hungarian Jews is worrying Holocaust survivors and scholars even before it's open.

Controversy Surrounds Planned Hungarian Holocaust Museum Europe Controversy Surrounds Planned Hungarian Holocaust Museum Controversy Surrounds Planned Hungarian Holocaust Museum Audio will be available later today. A state-funded museum in Hungary devoted to Hungarian Jews is worrying Holocaust survivors and scholars even before it's open. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor