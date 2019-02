Foreign Policy In The SOTU NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns about the foreign policy themes President Trump addressed during his State of the Union speech.

Foreign Policy In The SOTU World Foreign Policy In The SOTU Foreign Policy In The SOTU Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns about the foreign policy themes President Trump addressed during his State of the Union speech. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor