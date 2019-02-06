Accessibility links
Interview: Musician Emily King's Change Of 'Scenery' It's Tuesday. Sam talks to musician Emily King about her new album, 'Scenery,' hailed by our NPR Music colleagues as "a precise-yet-fluid blend of '80s pop and rock, contemporary R&B and light jazz touches that, together, reveal a starry-eyed earnestness." They discuss the album, her slot at Coachella, and her journey away from the big city. Email samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Emily King's Change Of 'Scenery'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Emily King's new album is called Scenery. Bao Ngo/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Bao Ngo/Courtesy of the artist

Emily King's new album is called Scenery.

Bao Ngo/Courtesy of the artist

Emily King was lying in her driveway.

She'd felt stifled and overwhelmed in her native New York City, so she left for a a rural town in the Catskills. That's where she wrote and recorded her new album, Scenery, in a converted garage.

But the writing didn't come quickly. When she first arrived in the woods, she was stunned at the solitude — which brings us back to the driveway.

"There was all of this space, and nobody else was in it but me," she told Sam. "Being from the city, I was like, 'How is this even possible right now?' I just laid in my driveway, like, 'I'm here!'"

Once she and her producing partner Jeremy Most set to work, the first song they came up with was "Remind Me," hailed by our NPR Music colleagues as "an irresistible piece of anthemic R&B that captures the retro-cinematic quality of that first drive and the breathless feeling of greeting something new."

Emily King and Sam discussed the new record, her upcoming slot at Coachella and her journey away from the big city.

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.