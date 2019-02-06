Beck, Robyn & the Lonely Island Team Up For 'Lego Movie 2' Song 'Super Cool'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Everything may no longer be (quite as) awesome as when the first Lego Movie was released, but at the very least, we have a collaboration from perennial soundtrack contributor Beck, reigning pop deity Robyn and the lovable goofs behind The Lonely Island in support for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Titled "Super Cool," it's an appropriate sequel to the first movie's soundtrack standout "Everything is AWESOME!!!" All parties involved list off synonyms for "super cool" — "unbelievable," "outrageous," "amazing," "phenomenal," "fantastic" and "so incredible" among them — on the song's indelible chorus. "We gotta bring both sides together like champagne and leather," Beck and Robyn duet over a silky-smooth funk line before giving way to a Beastie Boys parody par excellence from The Lonely Island — something of a "Lazy Sunday" sequel that finds them rapping about how great post-film credits are. It's breezy and silly, and about as much as you can ask for a superstar-caliber link-up for a kids' film.