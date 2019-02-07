Accessibility links
Have You Encountered Racist Caricatures Like Blackface In School Settings? Are you a person of color who experienced or heard of incidents of racial caricature while you were in school, either recently or in the past? NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear your story.
NPR logo Have You Encountered Racist Caricatures Like Blackface In School Settings?

Race

Have You Encountered Racist Caricatures Like Blackface In School Settings?

Samantha Balaban

Are you a person of color who heard, saw or encountered incidents like this while you were in school, either recently or in the past? We'd like to hear your story.
Enlarge this image
Katherine Du/NPR
Are you a person of color who heard, saw or encountered incidents like this while you were in school, either recently or in the past? We'd like to hear your story.
Katherine Du/NPR

Revelations about high-profile politicians — including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — and their past participation in racial caricature, including blackface, have caused many people to revisit their own experiences.

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam Defies Calls To Resign, Doesn't Recall Being In Racist Photo

Politics

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam Defies Calls To Resign, Doesn't Recall Being In Racist Photo

Are you a person of color who encountered or heard of incidents like this while you were in school, either recently or in the past? NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear your story.

Fill out the form below or here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.