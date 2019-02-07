Have You Encountered Racist Caricatures Like Blackface In School Settings?

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

Revelations about high-profile politicians — including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — and their past participation in racial caricature, including blackface, have caused many people to revisit their own experiences.

Are you a person of color who encountered or heard of incidents like this while you were in school, either recently or in the past? NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear your story.

Fill out the form below or here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too.