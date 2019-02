Nuns Speak Out After Pope Acknowledges Clergy Sexual Abuse Sister Christine Schenk talks to David Greene about the significance of Pope Francis' acknowledgement of widespread sexual abuse of nuns perpetrated by Catholic clergy.

Nuns Speak Out After Pope Acknowledges Clergy Sexual Abuse Nuns Speak Out After Pope Acknowledges Clergy Sexual Abuse Nuns Speak Out After Pope Acknowledges Clergy Sexual Abuse Audio will be available later today. Sister Christine Schenk talks to David Greene about the significance of Pope Francis' acknowledgement of widespread sexual abuse of nuns perpetrated by Catholic clergy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor