Negotiators Try To Find A Border Deal That Trump Will Accept Congressional negotiators are trying to come up with a border security deal that Trump will sign. Lawmakers are tied up over funding for the president's long-promised wall along the southern border.

Congressional negotiators are trying to come up with a border security deal that Trump will sign. Lawmakers are tied up over funding for the president's long-promised wall along the southern border.