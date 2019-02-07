Ice Delays Portland's Worst Day Of The Year Bike Ride

The Oregonian reports that because of bad weather, this Sunday's Worst Day of the Year bike ride will move to Feb. 24, when organizers are promising a better Worst Day ride.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Isn't it bad enough if your community has to poke fun at itself by planning a Worst Day of the Year Bike Ride? Portland, Ore., holds this annual event in February, when, most years, it is awfully cold and wet. Can't get any worse, right? - well, until the worst day of the year has to be postponed because of ice. The Oregonian reports this Sunday's ride will move to February 24, when organizers are promising a better Worst Day ride.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.