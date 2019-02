Democrats With Gubernatorial Experience May Launch Presidential Race While several Democratic senators embracing progressive platforms have announced intentions to run for president in 2020, several more moderate governors are waiting in the wings.

Democrats With Gubernatorial Experience May Launch Presidential Race Politics Democrats With Gubernatorial Experience May Launch Presidential Race Democrats With Gubernatorial Experience May Launch Presidential Race Audio will be available later today. While several Democratic senators embracing progressive platforms have announced intentions to run for president in 2020, several more moderate governors are waiting in the wings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor