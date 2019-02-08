Oklahoma Courthouse Closes For Bed Bugs

Someone in a courthouse in Oklahoma noticed bed bugs crawling on one of the lawyers present.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A county courthouse in Oklahoma had to be temporarily shut down this week because of bedbugs. And it is clear how they got there. The Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told NBC2 in Tulsa that a lawyer walked into a courtroom with bedbugs literally falling from his clothing. No mention of whether the lawyer was creating this chaos intentionally, though the sheriff did say the lawyer shook his jacket over prosecutors' files.

