Former Rep. John Dingell Dies At 92 Former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., the longest-serving member of Congress in history, has died at age 92. The Democrat was an advocate for national health care and the auto industry.

Former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., the longest-serving member of Congress in history, has died at age 92. The Democrat was an advocate for national health care and the auto industry.