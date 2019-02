Trump Gets Annual Physical President Trump is scheduled for his annual physical exam today. A year ago, doctors said Trump was in "excellent" health but suggested he lose a little weight.

Trump Gets Annual Physical Politics Trump Gets Annual Physical Trump Gets Annual Physical Audio will be available later today. President Trump is scheduled for his annual physical exam today. A year ago, doctors said Trump was in "excellent" health but suggested he lose a little weight. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor