Go Ahead, Wear That Wedding Dress Again

Audrey Moore wanted to give her friends a reason to put their wedding dresses on again, so she told her wedding guests that they should either wear black, white a costume or their own wedding dresses.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Most brides end up buying a wedding dress and storing it away somewhere, never to be worn again. Audrey Moore wanted to give her friends a reason to put them back on again. So she told her wedding guests they could either wear black, white, a costume or their own wedding dress. The actress from "Better Call Saul" wore a gorgeous, light-blue gown. When her friends expressed concern that their outfits would take attention away from her during the nuptials, she told them, I dare you to outshine me.

