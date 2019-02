Go Ahead, Wear That Wedding Dress Again Audrey Moore wanted to give her friends a reason to put their wedding dresses on again, so she told her wedding guests that they should either wear black, white a costume or their own wedding dresses.

Go Ahead, Wear That Wedding Dress Again Strange News Go Ahead, Wear That Wedding Dress Again Go Ahead, Wear That Wedding Dress Again Audio will be available later today. Audrey Moore wanted to give her friends a reason to put their wedding dresses on again, so she told her wedding guests that they should either wear black, white a costume or their own wedding dresses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor