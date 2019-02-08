Weekly Wrap: Blackface In Virginia, 'El Chapo' Trial, How AOC Set The News Cycle

Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: 'El Chapo' Trial & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez It's Friday. Sam is putting on his best falsetto to sing along with NPR reporters Sarah Gonzalez and Julia Furlan. They're digging into peculiar details of the 'El Chapo' trial, as well as how changes to federal law could be the cause of a rise in sex trafficking. Plus, Sam chats with a listener who grew up in Virginia about racism in the state.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference. Alex Edelman/Getty Images hide caption

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference.

It's Friday. Sam is putting on his best falsetto to sing along with NPR reporters Sarah Gonzalez and Julia Furlan.

They're looking at the trial of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and its many peculiar details, including submarines and jalapenos, as well as how changes in federal law may be contributing to a rise in sex trafficking.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., set the news cycle at times this week with discussions of a Green New Deal — using a style similar to that of President Donald Trump's.

Plus, Sam talks to a listener who's spent most of her life in Virginia about how recent revelations of public officials wearing blackface factor into the state's history of racism.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.