Weekly Wrap: Blackface In Virginia, 'El Chapo' Trial, How AOC Set The News Cycle

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Edelman/Getty Images Alex Edelman/Getty Images

It's Friday. Sam is putting on his best falsetto to sing along with NPR reporters Sarah Gonzalez and Julia Furlan.

They're looking at the trial of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and its many peculiar details, including submarines and jalapenos, as well as how changes in federal law may be contributing to a rise in sex trafficking.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., set the news cycle at times this week with discussions of a Green New Deal — using a style similar to that of President Donald Trump's.

Plus, Sam talks to a listener who's spent most of her life in Virginia about how recent revelations of public officials wearing blackface factor into the state's history of racism.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.