2nd Accuser Comes Forward Against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax

A second woman has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — just days after the first allegation surfaced.

Lawyers for Meredith Watson released a statement Friday alleging that Virginia's No. 2 politician raped her in 2000, while they were both attending Duke University.

"Mr. Fairfax's attack was premeditated and aggressive," her lawyers said. "The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship."

Watson has requested that Fairfax resign. Through her lawyers, she said that she was "reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty."

Fairfax denied the allegation and said in a statement: "I will not resign."

"I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever," Fairfax said. "I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth."

Fairfax vowed to clear his "good name," and noted he has passed FBI background checks and run for office "with nothing like this being raised before."

Watson is the second woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Fairfax this week. Just days ago, Scripps College professor Vanessa Tyson released her own detailed account of an assault by Fairfax in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

"This is the second serious sexual assault allegation leveled against the Lieutenant Governor in the past week," a spokesman for Virginia GOP Chairman Jack Wilson tells NPR. "As with Dr. Tyson's allegation, it needs to be investigated thoroughly because it impacts his ability to continue to serve the Commonwealth."

