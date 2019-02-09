Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: A Numbers Runner's Daughter; Random House Copy Chief Growing up, Bridgett M. Davis' mother booked bets from their home in Detroit. John Powers reviews Everybody Knows and Cold War. Benjamin Dreyer explains why he avoids writing the word "very."
Daughter Of A Numbers Runner Witnessed An Underground Economy In Action: Growing up, Bridgett M. Davis' mother booked and banked bets from their home in Detroit. She writes about her experience — and the role of "the numbers" in the black community — in her memoir.

Details Make The Difference In 'Everybody Knows' And 'Cold War': Cold War's richness comes from being steeped in detail. And it demonstrates what Everybody Knows does not: that the road to the universal begins with the specific.

Random House Copy Chief: Stand Tall, Wordsmiths! (But Choose Your Battles): The subtitle of Benjamin Dreyer's book is An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style, but "the last thing that I want to do is to pass myself off as some sort of ferocious gatekeeper," he says.

