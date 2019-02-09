Accessibility links
Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances When Abrams isn't busy doing things like delivering national speeches and running for office, she's also a romance writer — under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances

Listen · 9:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/692760758/693003336" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances

Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances

Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances

Listen · 9:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/692760758/693003336" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Stacey Abrams participates in a debate on May 20, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga.
Enlarge this image
John Amis/AP
Stacey Abrams participates in a debate on May 20, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga.
John Amis/AP

We taped the show in Savannah, Ga., this week, and invited Georgia politician Stacey Abrams to play our quiz. Abrams is the former minority leader of the Georgia General Assembly and she narrowly lost the state's gubernatorial election in 2018. On Tuesday night, Abrams delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

When Abrams isn't busy doing things like delivering national speeches and running for office, she's also a romance writer — under the pen name Selena Montgomery. So we've decided to quiz her on bromance, the love that dare not speak its name, but rather, shouts it at frat parties.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!