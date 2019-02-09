Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Peter, Delta Airlines is the most recent airline under fire for its inappropriate actions.

PETER GROSZ: Oh, no.

SAGAL: This week, they're fighting a social media backlash after they passed out napkins - cocktail napkins on the plane - that encouraged the passengers to do what?

GROSZ: Wear blackface.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Oh, wait - no, I heard about this. The - it was, like, write down your...

SAGAL: Yes.

GROSZ: ...Phone number for who you have a crush on the plane on.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Yeah. Yeah.

SAGAL: Write your phone number down and give it to a hottie who you've noticed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The promotional cocktail napkin said, quote, "Write down your number because you're on a plane full of interesting people. And hey - you never know."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You never know who's a serial killer.

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: And so the - so wait - the flight attendants are basically pimping.

GROSZ: Pimping.

SAGAL: Basically, yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And what do you say if you want to pick up somebody you noticed on a plane? Oh, I love the way the drool from your mouth while you were sleeping caught the light.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: I noticed that when you walked out of the bathroom, you told the other passengers not to go in there.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: People complained that the whole thing was creepy. It got weirder when the flight attendants opened up the bathroom and asked if anyone wanted to spend the flight in the fantasy suite.

(SOUNDBITE OF PHIL COLLINS SONG, "IN THE AIR TONIGHT")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists are looking for clues in an unsolved mysteries Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

