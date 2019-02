Congressman Hank Johnson Advocates For Release Of Detained Rapper 21 Savage British-born rapper 21 Savage was detained by U.S. immigration officials for allegedly overstaying a visa. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson about why he's advocating for the rapper's release.

