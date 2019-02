Former Nun Talks About Experiences Of Abuse In Germany Pope Francis acknowledged this week that some priests and bishops have sexually abused nuns. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Doris Wagner, who experienced such abuse as a nun in a Catholic order in Germany.

Former Nun Talks About Experiences Of Abuse In Germany

Audio will be available later today.