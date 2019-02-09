Beyond Parkland: Oakland Kids Who Experience Gun Violence Every Day

Castlemont High School senior Armon Hurst was held at gunpoint at a McDonald's in East Oakland when he was just 15. He lives in a city where there were at least 75 homicides in 2017.

"It's actually like numbing. You don't even feel the pain no more," Hurst says. "You know something might go on today. When people really ask me if I feel safe at home or at school, it's neither."

Sam met with Hurst and fellow classmates Ajahnay Cooper and Gabriel Patten in Oakland last month. The three are involved in a violence intervention program called Youth ALIVE! One of its initiatives is for teens like Cooper, Patten, and Hurst to mentor middle school kids to try and educate them about the dangers of guns and gun violence.

They talked with Sam about the constant threat of violence they encounter, the protection they feel is necessary to carry to school, and how their stories are covered in the media.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Jordana Hochman.