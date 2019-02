Supreme Court To Take On Gun Laws This Spring The Supreme Court is poised to take up a guns case for the first time in nearly a decade. And with a newly conservative majority, it could reshape gun rights and restrictions across the country.

Supreme Court To Take On Gun Laws This Spring Law Supreme Court To Take On Gun Laws This Spring Supreme Court To Take On Gun Laws This Spring Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court is poised to take up a guns case for the first time in nearly a decade. And with a newly conservative majority, it could reshape gun rights and restrictions across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor