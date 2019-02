Venezuela Runs Short On Power And Fuel Oil-rich Venezuela could run out of gasoline in just a couple of weeks, as U.S. sanctions bite and their refinery capacity shrinks. If that happens, this would paralyze the already crippled economy.

Oil-rich Venezuela could run out of gasoline in just a couple of weeks, as U.S. sanctions bite and their refinery capacity shrinks. If that happens, this would paralyze the already crippled economy.