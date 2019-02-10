Live Blog: The 2019 Grammy Awards

This is NPR Music's live blog of the 2019 Grammy Awards. The telecast of the awards show is scheduled to run from 8:00 until 11:30 p.m. ET. We'll be here the whole time, updating this post with every award or performance.

7:55 p.m. Out of 84 total awards, here are the nine that will be awarded during the telecast tonight:

Best country album

Best rap album

Best rap song

Best R&B album

Best pop duo/group performance

Best new artist

Song of the year

Album of the year

Record of year

--Andrew Flanagan

7:50 p.m. Welcome to NPR's live blog for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, where you'll find commentary, context and pithy quips from our team. Going into the main show — with but nine awards left to give out — here are some things to keep in mind and look forward to:

The night is, mostly, all about the performances. There will be awkward moments, but a planned tribute to Aretha Franklin, which will be performed by Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day, had better be one to remember.

What will the final speech from Neil Portnow — who caused more than a little consternation last year when he said women needed to "step up" in order to secure broader inclusion — contain? The executive is resigning as president of the Recording Academy this year.

Whether the Recording Academy's task force — set up in the wake of Portnow's comments and a severely lopsided number of female winners last year — has been successful in its aims to broaden not only the Academy's membership but also those it honors.

Who doesn't show up: Kendrick Lamar, Drake Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z and Beyonce and a host of others are expected to skip this year. (As is Record of the Year nominee 21 Savage, who wasn't given the choice of attending after being taken into custody by ICE exactly one week ago today.) How many of music's biggest stars can skip the form's "biggest night" before it begins to wither? --Andrew Flanagan