Have You Never Seen 'A Face In The Crowd'? Watch It And Review It With Us

Enlarge this image Katerine Du/NPR Katerine Du/NPR

Did you skip Casablanca? Never find Nemo? Not sure which order you're supposed to watch the Star Wars movies in?

We all have movies that we missed or movies that our friends make fun of us for not knowing.

This week, we want to give you an excuse to watch A Face in the Crowd, Elia Kazan's classic 1957 film.

Tell us how you missed it and why you want to watch it now. We might give you a call and ask you to review it for NPR's Weekend Edition.

Fill out the form below or here.