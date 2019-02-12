Accessibility links
Have You Never Seen 'A Face In The Crowd'? Watch It And Review It With Us We all have movies we missed. ​This week, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to give you an excuse to watch A Face in the Crowd.
NPR logo Have You Never Seen 'A Face In The Crowd'? Watch It And Review It With Us

Movies

Have You Never Seen 'A Face In The Crowd'? Watch It And Review It With Us

Samantha Balaban

We all have movies we missed. This week, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to give you an excuse to watch A Face in the Crowd.
Enlarge this image
Katerine Du/NPR
We all have movies we missed. This week, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to give you an excuse to watch A Face in the Crowd.
Katerine Du/NPR

Did you skip Casablanca? Never find Nemo? Not sure which order you're supposed to watch the Star Wars movies in?

We all have movies that we missed or movies that our friends make fun of us for not knowing.

This week, we want to give you an excuse to watch A Face in the Crowd, Elia Kazan's classic 1957 film.

Tell us how you missed it and why you want to watch it now. We might give you a call and ask you to review it for NPR's Weekend Edition.

Fill out the form below or here.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.