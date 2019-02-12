Accessibility links
Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage Kentucky native Joan Osborne started her music career in 1996 with a Grammy-winning record Relish. Decades later, she continues to explore her vocal versatility.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Joan Osborne
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Joan Osborne
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

Joan Osborne On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/693894111/693901294" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Kentucky native Joan Osborne first came to prominence in 1996 with the Grammy-winning record Relish, which featured the controversial hit "One of Us." In the decades that followed, she has proved herself as versatile as a vocalist as she is powerful. She has explored nearly all facets of American music, collaborating with the brothers Holmes and Funk, touring with Phil Lesh and Friends, and performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

For her eighth Mountain Stage appearance since 1995, Osborne performed songs from her recent release, The Songs of Bob Dylan. Coincidentally, Bettye LaVette, who had just released a collection of Dylan songs of her own, appeared on this same night.

Osborne opens with a distinctly soulful take on "Quinn the Eskimo," beginning with just her voice and a bluesy piano. The song builds slowly, layered with vocal harmony, ending on that familiar chorus. 

The rest of her set follows suit, with Joan's vocals serving as the star of the show, backed by simple-but-effective piano by Keith Cotton and guitars by Andrew Carilllo. One of the tricks to covering familiar songs is adding personal touch to the adaptation, which Osborne does by altering and tinkering with rhythms and moods often associated with the Dylan originals. She carries the songs with authority and, within the moment, commands full ownership. 

Her choice of songs was not necessarily the obvious: the easy lilt of "Spanish Harlem Incident;" a hypnotic, and minor-keyed take on "Highway 61 Revisited;" and "Buckets of Rain." Osborne closed her set with the dark, poignant and still-relevant "Masters of War." 

Osborne will be touring throughout Spring 2019.

Set List:

  • "Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)"
  • "Spanish Harlem Incident"
  • "Highway 61 Revisited"
  • "Tryin' to Get to Heaven"
  • "Tangled Up In Blue"
  • "Buckets of Rain"
  • "Masters of War"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Mountain Man: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Mountain Man performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 23, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mountain Man

The voices of Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig come together behind the Tiny Desk, with songs that conjure a simpler life: dogs, friends, moonlight or skinny dipping.

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Though Nellie McKay is a regular on Mountain Stage, we listen to her intently and explore her wild musical world, as if it is our first time.

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/688317174/688326350" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Margo Price performing at the 2018 Newport Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

WFUV On-Air: Music Discovery Starts Here

Margo Price gave an authentically rich performance at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630615997/687044810" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen
Tajette O'Halloran/Courtesy of the artist

Newport Folk Festival

Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Jen Cloher came to Newport with a fervor matched only by her volume.

Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630590575/682317893" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

Newport Folk Festival

Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Harding woke up the Newport crowd with the soul-rock hybrid he calls "slop 'n' soul."

Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630245957/682012943" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Frederick "Toots" Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals performs at Coachella in 2017. Katie Stratton/Getty Images for Coachella hide caption

toggle caption Katie Stratton/Getty Images for Coachella

Newport Folk Festival

Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The oldest song Toots and The Maytals played, "I'll Never Grow Old," captured the spirit Toots Hibbert brought to the show. This will warm up your New Year's celebrations like nothing else.

Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630843648/680751003" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018

Listen

Shakey Graves at the Newport Folk Festival 2018. Adam Kissick/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick/NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018

Austin singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, began his Newport Folk Festival set by raising a little hell.

Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630621646/680533174" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Glen Hansard, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Glen Hansard performs at the Newport Folk Festival 2018. Adam Kissick/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick/NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Glen Hansard, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

From a Swell Season favorite and traditional Irish tunes to a live collaboration with The War and Treaty, Glen Hansard's performance was enthralling.

Glen Hansard, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630481657/680300609" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast, including Mavis Staples, through the civil rights-themed set A Change Is Gonna Come. Adam Kissick/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick/NPR

Newport Folk Festival

A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018

Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast — including Mavis Staples, the Dap-Kings, Chris Thile and Brandi Carlile — through the civil rights-themed set.

A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630204697/679274298" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top