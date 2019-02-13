Station Breaks: The Best New Songs From NPR Music Stations

Adam Wakefield, "Breaking Strings"

Adam Wakefield's voice rumbles with truth on the new tune "Breaking Strings." This 2016 The Voice alum delivers sultry soul and worker grit. — Jessie Scott, WMOT - Murfreesboro, TN

Bayonne, "Drastic Measures"

Austin, Tx. experimental musician Roger Sellers, a.k.a. Bayonne, is somewhat of an outlier in the local scene. In a city filled with pearl snaps, guitar licks, and love songs, Bayonne creates cavernous ambient soundscapes. On "Drastic Measures," Bayonne merged his classic pop-inspired sensibilities with a production approach closely focused on looping, layering and overdubbing. — Matt Reilly, KUTX, Austin, TX

Black Camaro, "Out Of The Rain"

"Out of the Rain" is the first single from the Vegas-based indie rock band's new album Protocol of Dreams, due out Feb.14 on Running in Place Records. — Stacy Buchanan, WGBH - Boston, MA

Charles Wesley Godwin, "Coal Country"

"Coal Country" are two simple words that evoke a lot of imagery — especially when combined. This coal song reminds us that the commodity's impact reaches far beyond Appalachia, broadening what "Coal Country" means. — Adam Harris, Mountain Stage - Charleston, WV

E.B. The Younger, "Used To Be"

Midlake and supergroup BNQT are two of his crowning glories, and as E.B. The Younger, Eric Pulido's new sonic venture, promises to enchant. — Amy Miller, KXT - Dallas, TX

Girl In Red, "Watch You Sleep"

The bedroom dream pop of Girl In Red gets even more intimate with "Watch You Sleep" which captures the awe and wonder of being in love. — Kevin Cole, KEXP - Seattle, WA

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, "Fake Buddha's Inner Child"

"Fake Buddha's Inner Child" provides a stimulating, melodic and moving introduction to Jonathan Scales new project Pillar via Ropeadope Records. — J. Michael Harrison, WRTI - Philadelphia

Leo Bud Welch, "I Come To Praise His Name"

Until he passed away in Dec. 2017, Leo "Bud" Welch blended the blues with gospel music. His music captures the tension between Saturday night and Sunday morning, where the only sanctity to be found is in the beat of the bassline. — Bruce Warren, WXPN - Philadelphia, PA

Maxo Kream, "Meet Again"

Barred from visitation, Maxo Kream wrote letters to his friends and family in prison. What makes them so extraordinary is just how normal they are. — Justin Barney, Radio Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI

Nicola Cruz, "Arka"

Nicola Cruz's music reflects his fascination with Latin American cosmology. He evokes the landscapes, rituals and roots of South American identity. — Aaron Byrd, KCRW - Santa Monica, CA

Night Beats, "One Thing"

Indie vet Danny Lee Blackwell is Night Beats. Essence of '60s psyhc rock and R&B. Produced by Dan Auerbach, "One Thing" is about being abused or "being rolled up and smoked." — Willobee Carlan, NV89 - Reno, NV

Orville Peck, "Dead of Night"

The mystery that surrounds the persona of Orville Peck is only eclipsed by the entrancing vibe of his debut album Pony, led by the haunting single, "Dead of Night." — Russ Borris, WFUV - New York City, NY

SASAMI, "Not The Time"

Jangly, dreamy, and loud, this track comes from former Cherry Glazerr member Sasami Ashworth's (a.k.a. SASAMI) self-titled solo debut, due out in March. — Jerad Walker, OPB - Portland, OR

