Paul Manafort Intentionally Lied To Robert Mueller's Investigators, Judge Says The judge said the prosecutors led by Robert Mueller are no longer bound by their plea deal with Manafort, onetime chairman of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Manafort Intentionally Lied To Special Counsel, Judge Says

Manafort Intentionally Lied To Special Counsel, Judge Says

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court on June 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. A judge said Wednesday he intentionally lied to the special counsel's office. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

A federal judge says former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to special counsel Robert Mueller's office. The ruling also concludes that prosecutors are no longer bound by their plea deal with Manafort.

Manafort agreed to plead guilty only days before a trial last year in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors agreed to consider recommending leniency for Manafort based on his cooperation. Now Judge Amy Jackson has found Manafort intentionally lied about payments to a law firm and his interactions with a business associate the FBI has linked to Russian intelligence services. Manafort now faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. He will be sentenced March 13.