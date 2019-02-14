Accessibility links
First Listen: Ray Charles, 'Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music Vol. 1 & 2' Charles laid claim to the center of American popular music on these 1962 classics, and ended up with some of the brashest and best-selling music of his career.
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety
NPR logo

Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2

First Listen: Ray Charles, 'Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music Vol. 1 & 2'

First Listen: Ray Charles, 'Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music Vol. 1 & 2'

Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Ray Charles' Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, Vol. 1 & 2 is due out Feb. 22 on Concord Music Group. Courtesy of The Ray Charles Foundation hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of The Ray Charles Foundation

Ray Charles' Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, Vol. 1 & 2 is due out Feb. 22 on Concord Music Group.

Courtesy of The Ray Charles Foundation

When Ray Charles entered the studio to record Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music in 1962, the singer was already an established hitmaker. In his work for Atlantic Records between 1952 and '59, Charles created an inventive mix of blues, gospel and jazz in songs like "Mess Around," "I've Got a Woman," "Drown in My Own Tears" and the titanic crossover smash "What'd I Say." Those records are among the foundation stones of soul music. Charles used his success to sign a deal with ABC Paramount in 1960 that gave him unusually significant artistic control and financial compensation for artists at the time, especially African Americans. Among the results is Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, one of the most interesting and brash albums of its time.

Ray Charles, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, Vol. 1 & 2

The album title itself is audacious. Country music and modernity were not synonymous in the early 1960s — after the rock-and-roll explosion, country held tight to its association with tradition, which could sometimes translate as a bulwark against the fight for full citizenship for African Americans. Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music was released the same month whites rioted to stop integration on the University of Mississippi campus.

Charles knew his country music; he'd listened to country radio growing up in Florida, and had already recorded Hank Snow's "I'm Moving On" while at Atlantic. But Modern Sounds is true to its title: It doesn't attempt to copy the originals or use "country" instruments like pedal-steel guitar or fiddles. Charles selected songs he could attack with utter mastery in big, bold, horn-driven arrangements, and his interpretations underscore the durability and power of the songs that he and producer Sid Feller chose to record. The arrangements sometimes go right for the middle of the American pop road, as in the mega-hit "I Can't Stop Loving You" or the plaintive ballad "I Love You So Much It Hurts." But the album swings like mad on Hank Williams' "Half As Much" and Jimmie Davis' "It Makes No Difference Now." Ray Charles relishes the wordplay and deep blues in these heartfelt songs, and finds the spot where country and R&B pianos meet.

This reissue packages Modern Sounds with Modern Sounds Volume 2, recorded in the fall of 1962 to take advantage of the first volume's huge success. The second set places the swing and pop arrangements on separate sides, but it's equally affecting. Charles lays claim to the center of American popular music on these records, and ended up with some of the best-selling music of his career.

Ray Charles, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, Vol. 1 & 2

First Listen: Ray Charles, 'Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music Vol. 1 & 2'

01Bye Bye Love

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Bye Bye Love
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02You Don't Know Me

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Don't Know Me
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Half As Much

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Half As Much
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04I Love You So Much It Hurts

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I Love You So Much It Hurts
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Just A Little Lovin' (Will Go A Long Way)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Just A Little Lovin' (Will Go A Long Way)
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Born To Lose

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Born To Lose
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Worried Mind

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Worried Mind
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08It Makes No Difference

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    It Makes No Difference
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09You Win Again

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Win Again
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Careless Love

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Careless Love
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11I Can't Stop Loving You

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I Can't Stop Loving You
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Hey, Good Lookin'

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Hey, Good Lookin'
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

01You Are My Sunshine

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Are My Sunshine
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02No Letter Today

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    No Letter Today
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Someday (You'll Want Me To Want You)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Someday (You'll Want Me To Want You)
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Don't Tell Me Your Troubles

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Don't Tell Me Your Troubles
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Midnight

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Midnight
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Oh, Lonesome Me

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Oh, Lonesome Me
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Take These Chains From My Heart

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Take These Chains From My Heart
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Your Cheatin' Heart

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Your Cheatin' Heart
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09I'll Never Stand In Your Way

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I'll Never Stand In Your Way
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Making Believe

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Making Believe
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Teardrops In My Heart

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Teardrops In My Heart
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Hang Your Head In Shame

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Hang Your Head In Shame
    Album
    Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
    Artist
    Ray Charles
    Label
    Concord Records
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Vol 1 & 2
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Concord Records
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety