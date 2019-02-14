Michelle Obama Didn't Give Her Mom A Heads Up About Her TV Appearance

Former first lady Michelle Obama was on the Grammy Awards over the weekend. Marian Robinson texted her daughter: "I saw it, because (someone else) called me."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This happens to many people who get a chance to be on TV. Michelle Obama turned up on the Grammys telecast. And afterwards, she says she received a text message from her mom, who said the former first lady had failed to tell her she'd be on TV. Mrs. Obama said she thought she had, but her mom was having none of that. In a deft bit of motherly guilting, Marian Robinson wrote her daughter, I saw it because someone else called me.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.