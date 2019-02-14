Florida Man Tries To Pull One Over On The IRS

In 2017, the man reported an income under $20,000, and also reported paying $1 million in withholding taxes. The IRS refunded him $980,000 — that is, until it figured out what he had done.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Let's appreciate the creativity of a Florida man filing his taxes. In 2017, he reported an income under $20,000. He also reported paying $1 million in withholding taxes, so the IRS paid him a refund of 980,000 bucks. The alleged scam worked long enough for the man to put his money in a credit union and also to buy a Lexus, which the government is now seeking to recover.

