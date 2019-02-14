'We Live With It Every Day' Parkland Community Marks One Year Since Massacre

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

At 2:21 p.m. on February 14, 2017, the first gunshots began to reverberate through the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School leaving 14 students and three educators were dead; 17 others were wounded.

One year later at 10:17 a.m., silence descended on Florida's schools.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said he chose that time because most students are in class and for the symbolism of 17 minutes after the hour honoring the 17 killed and the 17 injured.

At Marjory Stoneman, rather than hold regular classes, the school hosted a "Day of Service and Love." Students were invited to participate in projects including serving breakfast to first responders and packing meals for underprivileged children.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

Some students arrived at school Thursday wearing the signature burgundy #MSDStrong T-shirts.

"The students who were here are probably sad and don't want to think too much about it," freshman Matthew Sabia told The Associated Press. "We don't really talk about it."

By noon, the school would shut for the day.

"You are courageous," "Be here now" and "Communities that paint together heal together," read some of the painted messages on stones placed at an outdoor memorial at the school.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

In the greater community, the Broward County School Board sponsored community service projects at a park. At the Coral Springs Museum of Art, free "relaxing" activities including music, massage and a mini petting zoo were also on offer.

Several candle-lit and prayer vigils were scheduled to give people a chance to gather and mourn communally.

The days that have passed since February 14, 2017, have been marked by shock, by physical recovery, by outrage and by activism.

Surviving students formed March for Our Lives, a national movement to end gun violence and mass shootings that has helped propel dozens of gun safety laws into effect at the state level.

But on Thursday's first anniversary, March for Our Lives leaders put down their megaphones and stepped back from social media.

Jaclyn Corin, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and a co-founder of March For Our Lives told NPR that survivors of other school shootings had advised her and her friends to press pause on Thursday.

"We don't know how we're going to feel," said Corin said. "I think it's the proper thing to go dark — actually spend that day to ourselves in our own thoughts."

Survivor David Hogg, one of the most prominent movement leaders, said he will be taking a three-day break from Twitter. "Please remember the people [who were] stolen from us that day; they are why we fight for peace."

"We don't need (the anniversary) to remind us what happened," Andrew Pollack told the AP. He has become an advocate for school safety since his 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed in the attack. "We live with it every day," Pollack said.

Meantime, across the country in New Mexico a gunshot was fired Thursday morning at a suburban Albuquerque school. Students were evacuated from V. Sue Cleveland High School and anxious parents were kept miles away awaiting word about their kids. Police said nobody was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.