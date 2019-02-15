Yassmin Abdel-Magied: Is It Possible To Unravel Unconscious Bias?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Bias and Perception.

About Yassmin Abdel-Magied's TED Talk

Yassmin Abdel-Magied says people often make assumptions about her because she wears a hijab. She challenges people to recognize this as an unconscious bias—and learn to look a little deeper.

About Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Yassmin Abdel-Magied is a Sudanese-Australian mechanical engineer, social advocate, writer and broadcaster.

At age 16, she founded Youth Without Borders, an organization that enables young people to work for positive change in their communities.

Named the 2015 Queensland Young Australian of the Year, Abdel-Magied advocates for the empowerment of youth, women, and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. In 2007, she was named Young Australian Muslim of the Year.