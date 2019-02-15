Accessibility links
J. Marshall Shepherd: How Does Bias Shape Our Perceptions About Science? Why do many people dismiss issues like climate change, despite strong scientific evidence? Climatologist J. Marshall Shepherd examines how different forms of bias shape how we perceive science.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

J. Marshall Shepherd: How Does Bias Shape Our Perceptions About Science?

Listen · 9:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/694288204/694888806" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
J. Marshall Shepherd: How Does Bias Shape Our Perceptions About Science?

J. Marshall Shepherd: How Does Bias Shape Our Perceptions About Science?

J. Marshall Shepherd: How Does Bias Shape Our Perceptions About Science?

Listen · 9:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/694288204/694888806" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Bias and Perception.

About J. Marshall Shepherd's TED Talk

Why do many people dismiss issues like climate change, despite strong scientific evidence? Climatologist J. Marshall Shepherd examines how different forms of bias shape how we perceive science.

About J. Marshall Shepherd

Dr. J. Marshall Shepherd is the Director of the University of Georgia's Atmospheric Sciences Program. In 2013, he was the president of the American Meteorological Society, the nation's largest and oldest professional science society in the atmospheric and related sciences.

Shepherd is a contributor to Forbes, and the host of The Weather Channel's "Weather Geeks." He routinely appears on CNN, CBS's "Face The Nation" and other national media outlets. Dr. Shepherd also provides expertise to NASA, NOAA, the White House, and Congress.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.