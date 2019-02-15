Accessibility links
Tony Salvador: How Does Bias Affect How We Listen? Experimental psychologist Tony Salvador says we often hear only what we want to hear. He asks us to move beyond selective listening and be open to hearing all ideas — even ones we don't agree with.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Tony Salvador: How Does Bias Affect How We Listen?

Listen · 9:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/694294448/694916468" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tony Salvador: How Does Bias Affect How We Listen?

Tony Salvador: How Does Bias Affect How We Listen?

Tony Salvador: How Does Bias Affect How We Listen?

Listen · 9:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/694294448/694916468" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Bias and Perception.

About Tony Salvador's TED Talk

Experimental psychologist Tony Salvador says we often hear only what we want to hear. He asks us to move beyond selective listening and be open to hearing all ideas—even ones we don't agree with.

About Tony Salvador

Tony Salvador is an experimental psychologist and ethnographic researcher. He is currently a senior researcher at SecondMuse. Previously, Salvador worked as the Senior Principal Engineer at Intel, directing research in the Experience Insights Lab.

Salvador received his Bachelor's degree in Experimental Psychology from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

He earned a Ph.D. in Human Factors and Experimental Psychology at Tufts University in Boston.

He has over 50 published papers and patents in academic journals and other publications.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.