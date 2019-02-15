Congrats To Maine On Moose-Calling Record

Congratulations to the Maine Moose Festival. They announced that they had set a world record when more than 1,000 people made moose calls.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to the Maine Moose Festival. They set a world record as more than 1,000 people made moose calls. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: One.

(SOUNDBITE OF AIR HORN HONKING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Imitating moose).

INSKEEP: Didn't know moose had an air horn - but here's the peak.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Imitating moose).

INSKEEP: One grammatical note - the plural of moose is moose. So we're hearing more than 1,000 person all making moose call.

