Feb. 15: Singles Awareness Day

Feb. 15 is being called Singles Awareness Day, a holiday for those who are not involved in a romantic relationship to complement Valentine's Day.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This next one goes out to all the single people out there. It is Singles Awareness Day. Couples have Valentine's Day, but single people have SAD, an unfortunate acronym which is not stopping the party at a tiki bar in Phoenix owned by Dana Mule, who says single people can get discounts on cocktails and some closure.

DANA MULE: We even have a fire pit on our patios. We allow people to bring a picture of their ex and burn in the fire pit.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A picture of your ex will also get you discounts at the Knoxville Tennessee School of Beauty. Ashley Stroud (ph) works there.

ASHLEY STROUD: Because I know me - I'm single. So I hate Valentine's Day - always have.

MARTIN: She said discounting hair and makeup is just an easy way to remind people they are loved.

STROUD: It's really just to, like, boost confidence and make girls realize, like, you know, you're not alone. You're not the only person that's single in this role. Like, there's plenty of us.

INSKEEP: Bella DePaulo is a self-described unapologetic lifelong single person and author of a book called "Singled Out."

BELLA DEPAULO: To the people who are sad on Valentine's Day, you should feel proud of yourself for not just grabbing any random person just so you can be with someone. You did something more dignified.

MARTIN: So to all the single women and men who felt underappreciated yesterday, this one's for you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SINGLE LADIES")

BEYONCE: (Singing) All the single ladies, all the single ladies, all the single ladies, all the single ladies, all the single ladies, all the single ladies, all the single ladies - now put your hands up.

