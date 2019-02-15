Toronto Man Remakes Famous Painting With 'Snowna Lisa'

Robert Greenfield etched his own version of the Mona Lisa in the snow over his backyard ice rink.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about a man in Toronto who turned winter weather into high art. Being Canadian and all, Robert Greenfield has an ice rink in his backyard. After a recent snowstorm, Robert saw a pallet. He etched the snow to create the face of da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa." He posted on his Facebook page, this is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the "Snowna Lisa" (ph). Oh, and if you think that's bad, he wrote, wait till I tell you it should hang in the ig-Louvre (ph).

