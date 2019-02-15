Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: With National Emergency Declaration, The Border Wall Saga Continues It's Friday. Sam will be seeing NPR's Susan Davis and Lulu Garcia-Navarro in the studio as they bid farewell to NASA's Opportunity Mars Rover. They're breaking down the issues raised as President Trump declares a national emergency in order to build the border wall. Also, what led more teachers — this time in Denver — to strike this week? Plus, Sue explains why she's over the TV show 'This Is Us' in a new segment.
Weekly Wrap: With National Emergency Declaration, The Border Wall Saga Continues

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Denver teachers and supporters rally at the Colorado State Capitol. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images hide caption

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Denver teachers and supporters rally at the Colorado State Capitol.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.