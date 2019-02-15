Aurora, Ill., Officials Say Police Apprehend Shooter
City of Aurora, Ill., officials says a suspect has been apprehended in a shooting at a manufacturing company on Friday afternoon.
The city added that the area is still on lockdown.
EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019
THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!
More information will be provided soon.
"We are told that multiple people have been struck by gunfire," a spokesman for the Kane County State Attorney's Office wrote in an email to The Washington Post.
The city, a suburb of Chicago, sent out a tweet at 3:23 p.m., alerting the public that police were responding to an active shooter situation near the streets of Highland and Archer.
ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon.— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019
Minutes later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed they were also on the scene.
"@ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill.," officials said in a tweet.
BREAKING: @ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill. pic.twitter.com/WI2vTZCkzq— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 15, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated.