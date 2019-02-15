Aurora, Ill., Officials Say Police Apprehend Shooter

City of Aurora, Ill., officials says a suspect has been apprehended in a shooting at a manufacturing company on Friday afternoon.

The city added that the area is still on lockdown.

"We are told that multiple people have been struck by gunfire," a spokesman for the Kane County State Attorney's Office wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

The city, a suburb of Chicago, sent out a tweet at 3:23 p.m., alerting the public that police were responding to an active shooter situation near the streets of Highland and Archer.

Minutes later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed they were also on the scene.

"@ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill.," officials said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.