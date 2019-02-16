Accessibility links
Not My Job: We Quiz Matt Smith, Prince Philip On 'The Crown,' On Prince The actor, who stars in Doctor Who, Mapplethorpe and Charlie Says, has also famously played a British prince. So we asked him to answer three questions about the Minnesota Prince.

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Matt Smith attends the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2016.
John Phillips/Getty Images
John Phillips/Getty Images

Matt Smith first became famous playing the Doctor on the iconic British TV show Doctor Who. Then he got more famous by playing Prince Philip on the Netflix series The Crown. Now he's playing the role of the famously transgressive photographer Robert Mapplethorpe (Mapplethorpe), before playing Charles Manson (Charlie Says). We're beginning to suspect he's not actually any of those people, but instead some kind of actor.

Since he plays Prince Philip, we asked him to answer three questions about the true prince: that is, the late great musician Prince.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

