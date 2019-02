Talkin' Birds: The Great Backyard Bird Count For years, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Great Backyard Bird Count have provided valuable data for avian research. Ray Brown from the Talkin' Birds podcast talks with Scott Simon about it.

Talkin' Birds: The Great Backyard Bird Count Animals Talkin' Birds: The Great Backyard Bird Count Talkin' Birds: The Great Backyard Bird Count Audio will be available later today. For years, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Great Backyard Bird Count have provided valuable data for avian research. Ray Brown from the Talkin' Birds podcast talks with Scott Simon about it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor