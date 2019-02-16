Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Luke, Chuck E. Cheese, the place your children bring you to torture you, is in a bit of weirdly hot water this week. They actually had to come out and deny claims being made on the Internet that the pizza they serve is what?

LUKE BURBANK: They had to deny claims that they're using pizza that other customers have, like, thrown out, basically.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They had to deny their claims...

(GROANING)

BURBANK: That's a sound of, like, oh, yeah. That might have been what happened to that pizza.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So this video gets posted online with pictures of these pizzas served at Chuck E. Cheese that sometimes come in weird shapes, so it's - like, seems like half of one and a quarter of another and a quarter of another. And it says, clearly, what they're doing is they're taking the pizza that their prior customers don't eat and slapping it on your plate, filling it out with somebody else's pizza and serving it to you as new pizza. Also, it's made of people.

(LAUGHTER)

ALONZO BODDEN: But if you go to Chuck E. Cheese for the pizza, don't you deserve that?

SAGAL: Exactly.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I mean, it's really - it's, like - I mean, you know, Chuck E. Cheese - they put out a statement denying it, right? It's not true. We serve fresh pizza to all our guests. But they should have said, look, people. What do you want - organic artisanal pizza from what is basically a starter casino for your 6-year-old?

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Their mascot is a rat, and you're surprised the pizza's used?

(LAUGHTER)

MAEVE HIGGINS: Used.

BURBANK: Used.

BODDEN: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah. Can they just...

BODDEN: I thought the rat was going to bring me fresh pizza.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHUCK E. CHEESE")

CITIKIDZ: (Singing) I'm flossing up at Chuck E. Cheese. It's awesome up at Chuck E. Cheese. I'm flossing up at Chuck E. Cheese. It's awesome up at Chuck E. Cheese.

