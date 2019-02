The Power Of Congress After Trump's Emergency Declaration The president circumvented Congress by declaring a national emergency. James Wallner of the conservative R Street Institute tells NPR's Scott Simon that lawmakers failed to take action to stop Trump.

The Power Of Congress After Trump's Emergency Declaration Politics The Power Of Congress After Trump's Emergency Declaration The Power Of Congress After Trump's Emergency Declaration Audio will be available later today. The president circumvented Congress by declaring a national emergency. James Wallner of the conservative R Street Institute tells NPR's Scott Simon that lawmakers failed to take action to stop Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor