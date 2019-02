Tax Exemptions For Art In Rhode Island NPR's Scott Simon asks Rhode Island author Paul Caranci about a provision in his state's tax code that exempts certain works of art from sales tax.

Tax Exemptions For Art In Rhode Island National Tax Exemptions For Art In Rhode Island Tax Exemptions For Art In Rhode Island Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon asks Rhode Island author Paul Caranci about a provision in his state's tax code that exempts certain works of art from sales tax. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor