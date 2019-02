U.S. National Debt Passes $22 Trillion The national debt passed $22 trillion this week, the biggest number on record. NPR's Scott Simon asks Business Insider's Bob Bryan why and what the long-term consequences could be.

U.S. National Debt Passes $22 Trillion

The national debt passed $22 trillion this week, the biggest number on record. NPR's Scott Simon asks Business Insider's Bob Bryan why and what the long-term consequences could be.