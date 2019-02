30 Years After Departure, Russian Veterans Remember Afghan War Thirty years after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian veterans of that disastrous war muse on their service and the U.S. as it contemplates its own pullout.

30 Years After Departure, Russian Veterans Remember Afghan War Europe 30 Years After Departure, Russian Veterans Remember Afghan War 30 Years After Departure, Russian Veterans Remember Afghan War Audio will be available later today. Thirty years after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian veterans of that disastrous war muse on their service and the U.S. as it contemplates its own pullout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor