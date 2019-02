Pitchaya Sudbanthad On 'Bangkok Wakes To Rain' NPR's Scott Simon speaks with author Pitchaya Sudbanthad about his novel Bangkok Wakes to Rain. It's a collection of short stories that thread the history of Thailand with the modern world.

Pitchaya Sudbanthad On 'Bangkok Wakes To Rain' Author Interviews Pitchaya Sudbanthad On 'Bangkok Wakes To Rain' Pitchaya Sudbanthad On 'Bangkok Wakes To Rain' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with author Pitchaya Sudbanthad about his novel Bangkok Wakes to Rain. It's a collection of short stories that thread the history of Thailand with the modern world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor