Israel Heads To The Moon A spacecraft named Beresheet is set to be Israel's first spacecraft to land on the moon. It came about because Israeli scientists lost a contest — but continued with the work anyway.

Israel Heads To The Moon Space Israel Heads To The Moon Israel Heads To The Moon Audio will be available later today. A spacecraft named Beresheet is set to be Israel's first spacecraft to land on the moon. It came about because Israeli scientists lost a contest — but continued with the work anyway. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor